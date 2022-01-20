Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Houston House of Horrors mom and her boyfriend are indicted for the murder of her eight-year-old son whose three brothers were locked in roach-infested room with his skeletal remains
    The couple at the center of the Houston House of Horrors case have been officially indicted in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was beaten to death and left to rot in an apartment alongside his three surviving brothers for nearly a year, Your Content has learned.

    Brian Coulter, 32, indicted on charge of capital murder in the November 2020 beating death of eight-year-old Kendrick Lee.

    Gloria Williams, 36, Coulter’s girlfriend, indicted on counts of injury to a child, serious bodily injury, and tampering with a corpse.

    Harris County DA Kim Ogg has yet to determine whether she will seek death penalty again Coulter.

    Coulter accused of beating and kicking to death Williams’ autistic son, and leaving his body to rot for nearly a year.

    Police in October found child’s skeletal remains inside Houston apartment housing Williams’ three surviving sons, ages 7, 10 and 15,‘according to The Daily Advent.

