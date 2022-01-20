Is that a guitar in your pants or…? Moment man steals $8,000 Les Paul Standard by shoving it down his sweatpants

Ontario police are looking for two men accused of stealing an $8,000 guitar after one of them was seen shoving it down his pants, Your Content has learned.

York Police in Ontario, Canada, are looking for two men who allegedly stole the Gibson 60th Anniversary ’59 Les Paul guitar from Cosmo Music on December 30.

- Advertisement -

One of the men shoved the guitar into his sweatpants and jacket before taking off with another man in a vehicle.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance to help find the thieves.

The 60th Anniversary guitar retails for around $8,000 and is nearly a complete replica of the ’59 guitar, which was dubbed the ‘holy grail’

Les Paul guitars have been played by many famous musicians, including Jimmy Page and Slash, and the ‘solidbody’ guitar redefine rock n’ roll ,‘according to Texas News Today.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]