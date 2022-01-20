New Hampshire dad arrested last month over disappearance of seven-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery, is also suspect in 2008 cold-case murder of computer repairman shot dead in convenience store parking lot

A dad arrested last month over the disappearance of his young daughter who was last seen alive in 2019 is also suspected of a brutal 2008 murder, Your Content has learned.

Adam Montgomery, 31, is being investigated for 2008 killing of Darlin Guzman in Lynn, Massachusetts, law enforcement officials say.

Montgomery is jailed in New Hampshire in connection with disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, 7, who has not been seen since 2019.

Adam, who has lengthy criminal records in two states, was said to have been in contact with Guzman before his killing.

Guzman, a dad-of-three computer repairman, was fatally shot outside a convenience store after an argument in February 2008.

Adam was 18 at the time and free on bail stemming from prior arrest.

Despite his extensive rap sheet, in 2018 Adam was given custody of Harmony,‘according to The Independent.

