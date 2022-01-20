Thursday, January 20, 2022
    New Mexico will use National Guard and state bureaucrats to fill in for teachers calling out sick with COVID-19 infections in ‘unprecedented’ move: At least 800 substitute teachers and day care workers needed to cover shifts
    New Mexico is taking unprecedented steps to keep schools and day care facilities open, providing National Guard and state bureaucrats as fill-ins for least 800 substitute teachers and childcare workers out with Covid infections, Your Content has learned.

    Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her plan to ask National Guard members and state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers.

    New Mexico appears to be the first state to ask National Guard members to become classroom teachers.

    The governor said that since winter break 60 schools have gone into remote learning and 75 child day care centers have partially or completely closed.

    Lujan Grisham said the state is hoping to deploy 500 new substitute teachers and day care workers as soon as possible.

    Staff shortages are due to teachers testing positive for Covid or forcing to quarantine,‘according to LA Times.

