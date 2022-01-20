Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Trump says US is being ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Biden’s first year in office: Ex-president claims he traveled to Los Angeles and saw supply chain crisis first hand with shipping containers ‘stacked up to the sky’
    By Your Content Staff
    Donald Trump is lashing out at President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the Democrat’s inauguration Thursday, claiming the United States has been ‘absolutely destroyed’ in the year since he took office, Your Content has learned.

    The ex-president bashed Biden over supply chain issues in an interview published a year after he left the White House for the last time.

    Trump said the United States’ ‘dignity’ and ‘strength’ is being ‘sapped’

    The Omicron COVID variant and record resignations are leading to critical staffing shortages in industries between manufacturers and consumers.

    Retail sales fell 1.9 percent in December, a key month in the holiday shopping season for many retailers,‘according to The Daily Mail.

