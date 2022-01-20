UPenn swimmer accuses trans teammate Lia Thomas’ of conspiring WITH trans Yale swimmer to lose against her

A UPenn swimmer is accusing her trans teammate Lia Thomas’ of plotting to lose against transgender Yale swimmer in relay heat ‘to prove that a woman can beat her, Your Content has learned.

A member of the UPenn swimming team says that she believes Lia Thomas, 22, colluded with Yale transgender swimmer Iszac Henig during a 100 freestyle race.

Henig defeated Thomas in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 49.57, who finished sixth with a time of 52.84 at a January 8 meet.

The teammate says she is convinced believes Thomas and Henig came up with their plan before the Penn home tri-meet with Yale and Dartmouth.

‘Looking at (Lia’s) time, I don’t think she was trying,’ she said. ‘I know they’re friends and I know they were talking before the meet. I think she let her win to prove the point that, ”Oh see, a female-to-male beat me’

The teammate said members had to cover up the Penn logo with duct tape, except for Thomas, the reason they had to take the precaution in the first place,‘according to FOX News.

