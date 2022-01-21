Blundering Las Vegas cops are sued for arresting and jailing innocent black man, 25, for SIX DAYS because he had same name as 49-year-old white firearm suspect they were after

Las Vegas police who botched an arrest and put the wrong Shane Brown behind bars now face a costly lawsuit for their embarrassing mix-up of a young black man and a middle-aged white man, Your Content has learned.

Shane Lee Brown, 25, a black man, spent six days in jail after he was wrongfully arrested on a bench warrant for a then-49-year-old white man Shane Neal Brown.

A warrant was out for Shane Neal Brown for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Shane Lee Brown is now suing for $500,000 at the federal level and $50,000 at the state level for damages and does not have a criminal record.

Shane Lee Brown was arrested on January 8, 2020, on a bench warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after police ran ‘Shane Brown’

The 25-year-old told ‘numerous’ officers that he was not the man they were seeking, but authorities failed to review records after being told.

Shane Lee Brown was released from jail on January 14 after attending a bench warrant hearing, where his public defender showed the court the two mugs.

Shane Neal Brown had several booking photos on file as his rap sheet dates back to 1994.

Authorities later found out that Shane Neal Brown was being held in San Bernardino County in California and he later accepted a plea deal,‘according to The Daily Mail.

