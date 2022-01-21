British doctor, 31, who was shot dead in Atlanta while asleep next to his girlfriend died when stray bullet fired ‘recklessly’ from apartments nearby travelled 800FT through FOREST and hit him in the head

A British doctor visiting the US has been killed in his sleep by a stray bullet fired ‘recklessly’ from a neighbouring apartment complex around 800ft away that blasted through a forest and a wall, hitting him in the head as he lay next to his girlfriend in bed, Your Content has learned.

British Dr Matthew Willson, 31, killed by a gunshot wound to the head after bullet came through wall.

He was lying in bed in an apartment in Brookhaven, Atlanta, when he was killed after suffering a single wound.

Dr Willson was visiting his girlfriend Kate Shepard and had only been there for two days when he died.

He studied at Georgia State University in the city and was staying in an apartment in its plushest suburb.

Police were investigating ‘reckless discharge of a firearm’ in block where someone was murdered last year,‘according to The New York Post.

