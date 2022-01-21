Friday, January 21, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
More

    ‘Drunk and disruptive’ first-class female passenger who forced AA flight from Miami to London to turn back after refusing to wear mask was traveling with badly-behaved friend who refused to don face covering too
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A female first-class passenger whose refusal to wear a mask saw an American Airlines Miami to London flight return to its departure airport was with a pal who did the same thing, it has been revealed, Your Content has learned.

    Passengers on the London-bound American Airlines flight that returned back to Miami claim the unruly traveler appeared to be drunk and ‘abusive’ towards staff.

    - Advertisement -

    Steve Freeman, who sat in front of the woman in first class, said she ‘tried loads of different masks, complained about each mask’

    He said the stewards also gave the woman ‘a lot of warnings’ but her ‘extremely abusive behavior’ continued.

    Woman was said to be traveling with a companion, who also appeared to be drunk and refused to wear a mask.

    Although the airline claimed it canceled the flight because of her refusal to wear a mask, Freeman thinks it had more to her aggressive actions.

    - Advertisement -

    He was also stunned the woman was not arrested, saying: ‘I can’t see what more would constitute grounds for arrest’

    Transportation Security Administration is investigating the incident,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.