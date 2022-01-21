‘Drunk and disruptive’ first-class female passenger who forced AA flight from Miami to London to turn back after refusing to wear mask was traveling with badly-behaved friend who refused to don face covering too

A female first-class passenger whose refusal to wear a mask saw an American Airlines Miami to London flight return to its departure airport was with a pal who did the same thing, it has been revealed, Your Content has learned.

Passengers on the London-bound American Airlines flight that returned back to Miami claim the unruly traveler appeared to be drunk and ‘abusive’ towards staff.

Steve Freeman, who sat in front of the woman in first class, said she ‘tried loads of different masks, complained about each mask’

He said the stewards also gave the woman ‘a lot of warnings’ but her ‘extremely abusive behavior’ continued.

Woman was said to be traveling with a companion, who also appeared to be drunk and refused to wear a mask.

Although the airline claimed it canceled the flight because of her refusal to wear a mask, Freeman thinks it had more to her aggressive actions.

He was also stunned the woman was not arrested, saying: ‘I can’t see what more would constitute grounds for arrest’

Transportation Security Administration is investigating the incident,‘according to The New York Post.

