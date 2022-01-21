Fauci says Pfizer vaccine could receive authorization for kids UNDER FIVE as early as next month placing U.S. among countries with lowest age for the shots

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he expects the Food and Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under the age of five as early as next month, Your Content has learned.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he expects the Pfizer vaccine to soon be authorized for children younger than five.

Pfizer is trialing its jab in children as young as six months old and plans to submit data to regulators soon.

The U.S. is one of a the few countries in the world which vaccinates children as young as five years old already.

Regimen for young children will be three doses of three micrograms each 10% the size of the doses for adults,‘according to The Daily Mail.

