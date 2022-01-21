Friday, January 21, 2022
    FBI raid on Rep. Henry Cuellar's Texas home and campaign headquarters 'is tied to wide-ranging DOJ bribery probe into links between Azerbaijan and US businessmen'
    By Your Content Staff
    The FBI raid on the Texas home and campaign headquarters of Rep. Henry Cuellar is reportedly related to a criminal probe into ties between several US businessmen and the former Soviet state of Azerbaijan, Your Content has learned.

    Friday’s search warrant on Rep. Cuellar is reportedly related to Azerbaijan probe.

    Texas Democrat is co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

    FBI agents were seen photographing vehicles at Cuellar’s home in Laredo.

    They also executed a separate search at Cueller’s campaign headquarters.

    Bureau would only confirm it is conducting an ‘ongoing investigation’

    Cuellar said in a statement that he will ‘fully cooperate in any investigation’

    Cuellar is a Democrat who has harshly criticized Biden’s border policies,‘according to ABCNews.

