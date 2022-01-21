Former Vermont state politician Willem Jewett, 58, dies after using medical suicide a law he himself helped pass after becoming terminally ill with melanoma over a year ago

A former Vermont legislator and state House majority leader has died by medical suicide after he became terminally ill with melanoma over a year ago, Your Content has learned.

Vermont legislator Willem Jewett, 58, passed away on January 12 with the help of medical suicide after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Prior to his death, Jewett had used his political position to support changes to the 2013 Act 39 law to make it easier for terminally ill people to get prescriptions.

He had been diagnosed with a rare condition called mucosal melanoma over a year ago which urged him to make the changes to the law.

Jewett served in the state’s House of Representatives for 14 years where he briefly was majority leader before his retirement in 2016.

In addition to his political work, he was known for his energy, humor and intelligence as well as his passion for cycling.

He passed away at his Ripton, Vermont, home at the age of 58,‘according to ABC News.

