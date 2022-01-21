Friday, January 21, 2022
    ‘I see a gentleman who looks very similar to the suspect in the Kupfer stabbing’ Police release audio of the 911 call that led to the arrest of ‘killer’ Shawn Laval Smith in Pasadena after UCLA student was murdered
    Police in California have released the audio of the 911 call that led to the arrest of the career criminal charged with the murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer, who was stabbed to death inside the furniture store where she worked in what is believed to have been a random attack, Your Content has learned.

    Police in California have released the audio of the 911 call on Wednesday that led to the arrest of Shawn Laval Smith, 31, from South Carolina.

    Smith is charged with stabbing to death Brianna Kupfer, 24, in a random attack on January 13 – walking in to the furniture store where she worked.

    On Tuesday police in Los Angeles named Smith their main suspect and released video and photos of him at a 7-Eleven shortly after the attack.

    A day later, they had received 1,000 tips including the call that led to his arrest, with him being identified by his distinctive backpack,‘according to The New York Post.

