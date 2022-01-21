Friday, January 21, 2022
    'If I die, I die, but I'm not going to be controlled': Meat Loaf, 74, said he was 'scared to death' of COVID but railed against masks in haunting interview five months before dying 'from the virus'
    The singer Meat Loaf said he was ‘scared to death’ of COVID but wouldn’t be ‘controlled’ by mask mandates in a haunting interview that was made more poignant by his death from the virus on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    Meat Loaf, 74, died on Thursday after falling ‘critically ill’ with COVID-19, according to TMZ sources.

    It’s unclear if he was vaccinated – last year, he railed against politicians enforcing restrictions.

    He said: ‘I understood stopping life for a while but not for politics. If I die, I die, but I won’t be controlled’

    The singer lived in Nashville with his family; on social media, he criticized Biden but refrained from ever saying if he was vaccinated.

    He’d had an array of previous health issues and was recovering when COVID hit, which he said made his health worse because he had to stay out of the gym.

    The singer had extraordinary career over six decades with Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among most popular offerings.

    I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) reached number one in 28 countries and won him a Grammy,‘according to The SUN.

