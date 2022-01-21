‘If the he starts acting like a moderate, we can do business’: Mitch McConnell slams president for saying Senate minority leader would do ‘anything to prevent Biden from being a success’

Mitch McConnell has slammed Joe Biden for ‘adopting the Bernie Sanders prescription for America’ after the president accused him of trying to stop the administration from being a success, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden accused Mitch McConnell of trying to making him look bad to voters.

Senate Minority Leader hit back, saying Biden has no mandate for his agenda.

He accused president of ‘adopting the Bernie Sanders prescription for America,‘according to CNN.

