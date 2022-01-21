Innocent boy, 18, who overcame impoverished childhood to win college scholarship is shot dead after getting caught in crossfire of gunfight while bringing groceries to grandma in NJ city that recently broke murder record

An innocent New Jersey 18-year-old was tragically killed Wednesday when he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight while bringing groceries to his grandma in a city that recently broke its murder record, Your Content has learned.

Police in Paterson, New Jersey found Robert Cuadra lying on the sidewalk with a bullet to the head Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Cuadra was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight which saw at least 16 shots fired.

No arrests have been made, as police and prosecutors in Passaic County are still investigating.

Paterson, like many cities in 2021, set a record for shootings. In fact, the last two years the city has set a homicide record.

It saw a then-record 27 murders in 2020, and broke that by recording 28 murders in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Despite a tough upbringing rife with poverty, Cuadra was known as a hard worker and had earned a full scholarship to nearby Montclair State University.

The teen balanced attending high school in the city with a full-time job and was delivering groceries to his grandmother when caught by a stray bullet,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]