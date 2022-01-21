Friday, January 21, 2022
    Irate fans who spent thousands to see Adele in Las Vegas demand star pays for flights and hotels after finding out MID-AIR that she has axed her entire residency just 24 HOURS before first gig – as PR experts warn this is a ‘disaster’ for the star
    By Your Content Staff
    
    Adele fans today demanded the singer covers the cost of their Las Vegas flights and hotels after her ‘astounding’ decision to axe all her shows at the 11th hour when many were flying in or had already arrived in the entertainment capital of the world, Your Content has learned.

    Adele announced on Thursday the indefinite postponement of her Las Vegas residency, due to start today.

    Singer, 33, angered fans by giving only 24 hours notice, and blamed COVID-19 and ‘delivery delays’

    She also failed to say when shows would resume, although tickets can be refunded, with April mooted in press.

    Adele said she had been awake for ‘over 30 hours’ and had ‘run out of time’ to put on the show at Caesars.

    Tickets cost between $85 and $680 for Ticketmaster verified fans, with some changing hands for $30,000.

    Billboard estimated Adele brought in $50million in sales from presale for her upcoming Weekends With Adele,‘according to Texas News Today.

