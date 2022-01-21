Italian man, 91, dies while trying to escape from care home by lowering himself out of a window with a bedsheet tied around his waist

A 91-year-old man has died in an accident while trying to escape his care home in Italy by lowering himself out of a window with a bedsheet tied around his waist, Your Content has learned.

A 91-year-old care home resident has died while trying to escape.

- Advertisement -

He tied his bedsheet around his waist and tried to lower himself from a window.

The director of the Italian retirement home said he was ‘shocked,‘according to The SUN.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]