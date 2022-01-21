London-bound American Airlines flight turns back to Miami an HOUR AND HALF into journey because ‘disruptive’ female passenger refused to wear a mask

A flight from Miami to London Wednesday night turned around and went back to the point of departure because a passenger refused to follow the federal mask mandate on planes, Your Content has learned.
The American Airlines Flight AAL38 came back to Miami International Airport and was met by police.
The passenger, a woman in her 40s, was escorted off the plane, according to Miami-Dade police.
She was not arrested but has been added to American Airlines’s internal no-fly list pending an investigation.
The flight a Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and 14 crew members to Heathrow in London was approximately 500 miles into a 4,400 mile flight.
American Airlines apologized in a statement Thursday,‘according to Yahoo News.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]