Friday, January 21, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
More

    Louie Anderson dies at 68: Comedian passes away at a hospital in Las Vegas after battle with blood cancer
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Louie Anderson has died at age of 68 after battling blood cancer, Your Content has learned.

    The actor and stand up died Friday morning in Las Vegas after battling cancer.

    - Advertisement -

    He’d been receiving treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

    Louie has a prolific comedy career and won three Emmy Awards.

    He appeared in Baskets and Coming to America.

    Last year Louie revealed he had shed 40 pounds with the help of intermittent fasting,‘according to Times News Network.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.