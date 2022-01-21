Louie Anderson dies at 68: Comedian passes away at a hospital in Las Vegas after battle with blood cancer

Louie Anderson has died at age of 68 after battling blood cancer, Your Content has learned.

The actor and stand up died Friday morning in Las Vegas after battling cancer.

He’d been receiving treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Louie has a prolific comedy career and won three Emmy Awards.

He appeared in Baskets and Coming to America.

Last year Louie revealed he had shed 40 pounds with the help of intermittent fasting,‘according to Times News Network.

