The iconic M&M characters ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a ‘more dynamic, progressive world, Your Content has learned.

The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize each character’s ‘personalities’

- Advertisement -

The biggest changes appear to be to the two explicitly female M&Ms, the green and brown ones.

Mars, the maker of the candies, has been criticized in the past for making the green M&M ‘too sexy’ and a possible flirtation with the brown M&M.

The solution appears to be the green M&M losing her stiletto boots in favor of sneakers and the brown M&M wearing slightly lower heels than before.

Mars wants the green M&M to be ‘better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots’

- Advertisement -

The red M&M who has vacillated between leader and bully toward the other M&Ms will be adjusted to be more kind to his fellow characters,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]