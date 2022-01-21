Friday, January 21, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
    M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character’s stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect ‘a more dynamic, progressive world’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The iconic M&M characters ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a ‘more dynamic, progressive world, Your Content has learned.

    The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize each character’s ‘personalities’

    The biggest changes appear to be to the two explicitly female M&Ms, the green and brown ones.

    Mars, the maker of the candies, has been criticized in the past for making the green M&M ‘too sexy’ and a possible flirtation with the brown M&M.

    The solution appears to be the green M&M losing her stiletto boots in favor of sneakers and the brown M&M wearing slightly lower heels than before.

    Mars wants the green M&M to be ‘better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots’

    The red M&M who has vacillated between leader and bully toward the other M&Ms will be adjusted to be more kind to his fellow characters,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

