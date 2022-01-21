Friday, January 21, 2022
    Moment man gets out of his car and fires SIX times at SUV at crowded Tulsa intersection after altercation with the driver
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Shocking video captured the moment an Oklahoma driver stood in a crowded intersection and fired his gun six times at another car as the other driver fled for his life after an argument, Your Content has learned.

    A road rage incident was captured on video after an Oklahoma man fired his gun six times into a crowded intersection following an argument with another driver.

    Brian Chintharsy, 30, was arrested after turning himself in on Sunday for firing a gun six times at another car in south Tulsa last week.

    Chintharsy reportedly told an officer that he was connected to an incident that had gone viral on social media.

    Chintharsy can then be seen on video as he lifts a handgun with both hands before firing six shots at the fleeing vehicle.

    A couple of cars were hit by the gunfire, but no one was injured, according to a police report.

    Chintharsy was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon,‘according to USMail24.

    according to USMail24.

