New Jersey mother-of-four dies of COVID complications just three weeks after giving birth having never got to hold her newborn son

A New Jersey mother of four died from COVID-19 just three weeks after giving birth, without ever getting to hold her newborn son, Your Content has learned.

Michelle Stani, 37, of Bridgewater, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick on January 12.

- Advertisement -

She contracted COVID-19 in December and gave birth to her fourth child, a son named Jayden, in the hospital on December 24 via cesarean section.

Michelle never got to hold her baby boy, according to her family.

The mom died of COVID-19 complications linked to pneumonia, but her aunt Tina Stani and brother Jack Stani said they aren’t sure if she was vaccinated.

She was a director of a daycare center and was pregnant for almost two years, first with her daughter Jordan and then with her son Jayden.

- Advertisement -

Michelle, whose funeral was held Wednesday in Somerset, leaves behind four children: Samantha, 19, Noah, 4, Jordan, 11 months, and Jayden, 3 weeks.

On Thursday, New Jersey reported 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 and 161 deaths,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]