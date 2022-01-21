Police name two 17-year-old girls who were ‘killed by one of the teen’s brother, 15,’ at rural Texas house in double murder-suicide

A teenage boy killed his 17 year old sister and her friend before turning the gun on himself in a grim double murder-suicide in rural Texas, authorities confirmed on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Harris County deputies identified the victims as Haley Burns and Kadience Cadena, both aged 17, and the shooter as 15-year-old Hayden Burns.

The bodies of three teens were discovered in a house in Harris County, Texas.

A family member discovered the three bodies at the property yesterday.

Police said they have recovered a firearm that appears to have been involved.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255),‘according to The New York Post.

