Rudy Giuliani led Trump campaign officials in plot to install ‘alternate’ electors from seven states Biden won, new report claims

Rudy Giuliani led Trump campaign officials in a plot to install ‘alternate’ electors in seven states won by President Joe Biden as a way to tamper with the Electoral College results on January 6, Your Content has learned.

CNN reported Thursday that members of Trump’s campaign were far more involved in this scheme than had been previously reported.

Giuliani coordinated the process state-by-state, appearing on at least one planning call, sources told the network.

The campaign found supporters to join the ‘alternate’ slates of electors, while securing meeting rooms for them to meet in statehouses on December 14.

Afterward, fake certificates naming the pro-Trump slates of electors were sent to the National Archives,‘according to CNN.

