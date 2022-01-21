The lonely final years of André Leon Talley: The 300 lb. fashion icon led a solitary life in a New York suburb, where he spent his last days trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him

André Leon Talley, a fashion icon and driving force behind Vogue’s success, spent his last days secluded at home trying to protect himself from the coronavirus that would ultimately kill him, Your Content has learned.

André Leon Talley spent his final years secluded in a 11-room colonial white house in White Plains, New York.

Neighbor Barbara Galella told DailyMail.com she had stopped by Talley’s house six months ago to share a book from her uncle Ron Galella, a famed paparazzo.

She said Talley, whose weight ballooned over 300 lb., came to the door but wouldn’t open it because he was ‘very cautious about Covid’

‘He had the mask on and just said ‘leave the book on the porch.’ So I did…that’s why I’m surprised to read that’s how he passed,’ she added.

Talley passed away at a hospital in White Plains, New York, on Tuesday at age 73 after suffering a heart attack, according to GQ, a Conde Nast publication.

However, a longtime friend said the larger-than-life character died of Covid complications and had underlying health issues related to his weight.

Talley was a regular at the City Limits Diner in White Plains where he would dine as many as three times a day over the past 27 years,‘according to The New York Times.

