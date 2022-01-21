The moment cops decided South Dakota Attorney General KNEW that he had run over and killed a man before claiming he thought it was a deer: Investigators say they considering impeachment charges

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg most likely knew he had run over and killed a man on the night of the fatal 2020 crash before telling a 911 dispatcher that ‘it could be’ a deer, out-of-state criminal investigators told a committee considering bringing impeachment charges, Your Content has learned.

Investigators said they doubted Ravnsborg’s insistence that after the fatal hit-and-run of 55-year-old Joseph Boever, he thought he had hit a deer.

They pointed to what they believed were two slips in Ravnsborg’s account as he was being interviewed by law enforcement officers 18 days after the crash.

‘He said he saw him. The only other person out there was Joe Boever,’ North Dakota Special Agent Joe Arenz said.

‘So I know exactly where I turn around and saw him,’ Ravnsborg said during a recorded interview, before correcting himself: ‘I didn’t see him. I did not see him.

A South Dakota House committee is weighing whether Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges for his conduct.

In an August 2021 ruling, he was spared jail time and was ordered to pay $500 fines for two charges and $3,742.38 in restitution,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

