Friday, January 21, 2022
    The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews – before paying the ultimate price on the gallows
    The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their ‘after work parties’ have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn’t just men involved, Your Content has learned.

    Biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz and their ‘after work parties’ have been published in an effort to show that it wasn’t just men involved.

    Entitled ‘Women working for the SS’, the project documents the women’s lives.

    One of the women was Maria Mandl, a senior SS guard in Auschwitz from October 1942 to October 1944 who was nicknamed ‘The Beast’ by prisoners,‘according to The New York Post.

