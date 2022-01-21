Friday, January 21, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
    US admit there has been no ‘breakthrough’ with Russia following talks in Geneva but both sides agree to continue discussions next week – while Ukraine president predicts ‘large-scale war’
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has admitted there have been ‘no breakthroughs’ in crunch talks with Russia in a bid to prevent an imminent war with Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    US Secretary of State and Russian foreign minister met in Geneva for crunch talks over Ukraine crisis today.

    Blinken said Russia has to choose between path of diplomacy or conflict, and US ‘will meet it on either path’

    He said there is ‘no room’ to negotiate Ukraine’s future, after Russian demanded a ban on NATO membership.

    Lavrov accused NATO of ‘working against’ Russia and stirring up ‘hysteria’ about invasion of Ukraine.

    He denied Moscow is planning to attack, and instead raised ‘concerns’ about weapons supplied to Kiev,‘according to The New York Times.

