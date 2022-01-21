US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie using facial recognition technology from a third-party company to access their IRS accounts

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie to access certain Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tools and applications starting this summer, Your Content has learned.

The change is set to hit this summer, but is not required for filing taxes.

The video selfie will be used by taxpayers to access their IRS accounts.

The selfie is taken with a mobile phone and then uploaded to ID.me.

ID.me uses its facial recognition software to determine you are the taxpayer,‘according to CNBC.

