Saturday, January 22, 2022
    A marriage made in hell: Biden tells Kamala ‘I love you, you always have my back’ and she replies ‘I do’ in toe-curling message at DMC event as they are both hit with historically low approval ratings
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    President Joe Biden praised his ‘partner’ Vice President Kamala Harris for ‘aways having my back’ during a Democratic National Committee grassroots event Friday, telling her ‘I love you’ as critics continue to slam their first year in office, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden applauded his ‘partner’ VP Kamala Harris during a Democratic National Committee grassroots event Friday.

    Opening his remarks, Biden said: ‘Hi, Kamala. I love you. You always have my back. You’re really amazing. You’re the best partner I could imagine.’

    Harris, smiling, responded to the president with a simple ‘I do’

    The president also touted the ‘enormous progress’ made during their first year in office, despite ending the year with historically low approval in three polls.

    A CBS News poll indicated their approval rating sits at a low 44%, with two other polls showing their approval at 43% and disapproval at 54% and 56%,‘according to The Daily Mail.

