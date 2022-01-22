All 14 black Democrat lawmakers in Mississippi Senate WALK OUT in protest over bill to ban teaching that ‘any race is superior or inferior’ and curb critical race theory in schools

All 14 black Mississippi state senators, all Democrats, walked out before a vote on a bill that forbids teaching students at public schools and colleges that ‘that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior, Your Content has learned.

All 14 black lawmakers in the Mississippi state Senate walked out in protest of a proposed bill that bans teaching ‘that any race is superior or inferior’ Friday.

Regardless, Senate Bill 2113 passed 32-2, with just two white Democratic senators voting nay.

Democratic lawmakers questioned whether Mississippi schools actually taught Critical Race Theory, and called the legislation ‘demeaning’ and ‘unnecessary’

Republican State Senator Michael McLendon said that he had not heard of any schools teaching CRT, but said that many of his constituents were concerned.

Democrats also argued that portions of Mississippi’s history could not be taught if the ‘vague’ bill passed, and that the ‘systemic racism’ taught in CRT is fact.

But McLendon asserted that bill ‘is not changing anything about our past’

‘All this bill says is that no child shall be told they’re superior or inferior to one another,’ McLendon said.

Mississippi is the latest state to take on CRT, and Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Tennessee have already banned the theory,‘according to CNN.

