A 115-year-old Nebraska woman who recently became the oldest person in America – and who attributed her longevity to never having children has died, Your Content has learned.

A 115-year-old Nebraska woman the oldest woman in America has died just eight months after taking the title of America’s oldest living person.

- Advertisement -

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, died at the age of 115 years and 108 days on Monday.

The super-centenarian had taken the place of the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world on back on April 17, 2021.

Her friends said she died very peacefully, however and exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

She had contributed her long life to never having children, never smoking, and ‘never worrying about anything’

- Advertisement -

Sutcliffe had previously survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

She had received her COVID shots at the earliest opportunity, but repeatedly refused to get tested for the coronavirus,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]