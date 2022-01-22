Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a ‘moral crime’ by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

Journalist and author Bari Weiss blasted school closures and restrictions brought on during the pandemic as a ‘catastrophic moral crime’ and said that life must return to normal, Your Content has learned.
Journalist Bari Weiss has said life need to return to normal and restrictions end.
Speaking on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Marr she suggested that remote learning is having a negative effect on children’s mental health.
Weiss said that the pandemic will be remembered as a ‘moral crime’ for the restrictions that it imposed on people’s lives,‘according to Texas News Today.
