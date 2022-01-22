Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a ‘moral crime’ by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Journalist and author Bari Weiss blasted school closures and restrictions brought on during the pandemic as a ‘catastrophic moral crime’ and said that life must return to normal, Your Content has learned.

    Journalist Bari Weiss has said life need to return to normal and restrictions end.

    - Advertisement -

    Speaking on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Marr she suggested that remote learning is having a negative effect on children’s mental health.

    Weiss said that the pandemic will be remembered as a ‘moral crime’ for the restrictions that it imposed on people’s lives,‘according to Texas News Today.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.