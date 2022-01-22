Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a ‘moral crime’ by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

Journalist and author Bari Weiss blasted school closures and restrictions brought on during the pandemic as a ‘catastrophic moral crime’ and said that life must return to normal, Your Content has learned.

Journalist Bari Weiss has said life need to return to normal and restrictions end.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Marr she suggested that remote learning is having a negative effect on children’s mental health.

Weiss said that the pandemic will be remembered as a ‘moral crime’ for the restrictions that it imposed on people’s lives,‘according to Texas News Today.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]