Saturday, January 22, 2022
    Bionic eye implant lets blind woman see: Grandmother, 88, becomes first patient in country to benefit from ground-breaking treatment
    An 88-year-old grandmother has detected signals in her blind eye thanks to a revolutionary bionic implant, Your Content has learned.

    Dry age-related macular degeneration meant grandmother was blind in one eye.

    The 88-year-old had a bionic implant fitted at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

    She is the first patient in the country to benefit from the implant to help her see,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

