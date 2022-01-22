Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    Brianna Kupfer’s ‘killer’ is charged with murder but death penalty is ‘off the table’ under progressive policies of embattled woke Los Angeles DA George Gascón
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The suspect in the murder of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer has been formally charged with her killing in Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

    Formal charges were brought against Shawn Laval Smith in Los Angeles Friday.

    - Advertisement -

    Smith is charged with murder and a special allegation of using a deadly weapon.

    He is accused of killing UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer on January 13.

    Kupfer was working alone in a furniture store when she was killed in random slay.

    Los Angeles DA George Gascón vows Smith ‘will face serious consequences’

    - Advertisement -

    Gascón opposes the death penalty in all cases, saying it is racist and immoral,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.