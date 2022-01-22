Brianna Kupfer’s ‘killer’ is charged with murder but death penalty is ‘off the table’ under progressive policies of embattled woke Los Angeles DA George Gascón

The suspect in the murder of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer has been formally charged with her killing in Los Angeles, Your Content has learned.

Formal charges were brought against Shawn Laval Smith in Los Angeles Friday.

Smith is charged with murder and a special allegation of using a deadly weapon.

He is accused of killing UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer on January 13.

Kupfer was working alone in a furniture store when she was killed in random slay.

Los Angeles DA George Gascón vows Smith ‘will face serious consequences’

Gascón opposes the death penalty in all cases, saying it is racist and immoral,‘according to The Daily Advent.

