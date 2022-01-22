Bronx baby girl shot in head while she sat next to mom in car, as relatives reveal she is spending her first birthday in hospital recovering from brain surgery

The baby who was shot in the head by a stray bullet while sitting with her mother in a parked car in The Bronx was pictured for the first time on Friday, as her aunt revealed that the child was spending her first birthday in the hospital undergoing brain surgery, Your Content has learned.

Catherine Ortiz turned one on Friday after undergoing brain surgery.

She was shot in the left cheek while sitting in a car with her 32-year-old mother in the Fordham Manor district of the Bronx on Wednesday.

A male suspect further up the block started firing at another man around 6:45pm, and the baby was hit in the cheek – her mother was uninjured.

Catherine was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition before being transferred to another area hospital.

Mother Miraida Gomez, 32, on Thursday said her daughter is expected to survive.

In the first two weeks of January there were 52 shootings, and 57 people injured a 15.6 per cent rise on the 2021 statistics.

Police recorded counted 1,562 shootings across the five boroughs last year, 30 more than in 2020, with the Bronx accounting for 32 percent of shootings,‘according to The New York Post.

