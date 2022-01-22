Receiving a COVID-19 booster shot can reduce a person’s risk of being hospitalized with the Omicron variant by 90 percent, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds, Your Content has learned.

A person that has received their Covid booster shot is 90% less likely to be hospitalized than an unvaccinated person if they catch Omicron, the CDC finds.

- Advertisement -

Three reports released by the agency on Friday finds that booster shots are incredibly effective at preventing sever Omicron infection.

One study finds that two-thirds of Omicron infected people that have received their booster suffer an asymptomatic case.

The UK focused its initial response to the Omicron variant around a robust booster campaign, and has successfully controlled the virus since,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]