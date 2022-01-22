Saturday, January 22, 2022
    Covid booster shots can reduce risk of hospitalization from the Omicron variant by 90%, CDC study finds: But only 39% of the 210m eligible have had their third shot compared to 70% of those eligible in the UK
    Receiving a COVID-19 booster shot can reduce a person’s risk of being hospitalized with the Omicron variant by 90 percent, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finds, Your Content has learned.

    A person that has received their Covid booster shot is 90% less likely to be hospitalized than an unvaccinated person if they catch Omicron, the CDC finds.

    Three reports released by the agency on Friday finds that booster shots are incredibly effective at preventing sever Omicron infection.

    One study finds that two-thirds of Omicron infected people that have received their booster suffer an asymptomatic case.

    The UK focused its initial response to the Omicron variant around a robust booster campaign, and has successfully controlled the virus since,‘according to The Daily Mail.

