Saturday, January 22, 2022
    Dad, 49, is found dead in his Maryland home surrounded 125 caged SNAKES, including illegal black mambas – the most venomous snakes in Africa and a 14-foot Burmese python
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Maryland father has been discovered dead inside his suburban home lined with cages containing more than 125 snakes, including the highly venomous and illegal spitting cobras and black mambas, Your Content has learned.

    David Riston, 49, was found dead inside his Pomfret, Maryland, home housing 125 venomous and non-venomous snakes.

    Deputies found no obvious signs of foul play; it’s unknown if Riston’s death was caused by one of his dangerous pets.

    Animal control officials found highly venomous black mambas, spitting cobras and rattlesnakes in Riston’s menagerie.

    Maryland law does not allow individuals to keep venomous snakes,‘according to The Daily Advent.

