    FBI finally reveals that Brian Laundrie ADMITTED to murdering Gabbie Petito in notebook found three months ago near his remains
    Brian Laundrie took responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in the notebook that was found near his remains more than a month after he went missing, the FBI has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    The notebook was found near Brian Laundrie’s remains in a Florida swamp in October.

    Laundrie had been on the run since the beginning of September after strangling Gabby in Wyoming during their cross-country RV trip earlier this summer.

    In an announcement on Friday, the FBI said it was closing its investigation into Gabby’s death after concluding that Laundrie did admit to it.

    The bureau did not say what specifically he wrote in to take responsibility,‘according to The Rolling Stone.

