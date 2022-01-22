Saturday, January 22, 2022
    Florida cop who grabbed female officer by the throat when she tried to pull him off a suspect is now the subject of a criminal investigation after allegations rose during an internal affairs probe
    A police sergeant in Florida filmed throttling a female colleague while on duty now faces a criminal probe thanks to an internal investigation into the throat grab, Your Content has learned.

    A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department announced the probe of Sergeant Christopher Pullease, 46, in an email on Thursday.

    No further information on what criminal behavior he is suspected of has been shared.

    Authorities shared body camera footage Sunday of an incident that took place November 19.

    Sunrise police were detaining a suspect who was ‘verbally and physically resistive’ when Pullease came on the scene and got aggressive.

    Rosa said that Pullease was ‘inappropriate and unprofessional’ in the situation and added that he ‘unnecessarily elevated the demeanor of the suspect’

    The union representing Sunrise police officers is upset with Rosa for seemingly condemning Pullease in an interview and want him to recuse himself,‘according to The Daily Advent.

