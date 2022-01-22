Saturday, January 22, 2022
    Hunter Biden’s firm invested in a Chinese company linked to Communist Party after introduction by former Biden aide
    By Your Content Staff
    Hunter Biden’s private equity firm invested in a company run by a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China, it emerged on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    Emails apparently show dealings between Hunter Biden and Chinese executive with connections to the country’s communist party.

    And they reveal that Biden’s firm had stakes in Chinese companies.

    Biden was introduced to the company by a former senior aide in his father’s office Francis Person.

    ‘Fran has been like a son to Joe and me,’ said Jill Biden when he left the White House in 2014,‘according to The Daily Mail.

