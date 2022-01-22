‘If I get hit in the head with a baseball bat, will you prosecute?’: Manhattan CEOs grill woke new DA Alvin Bragg on his ‘progressive’ and lenient policies HOURS before cop was killed in Harlem

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been subjected to a tough grilling from CEOs and business leaders venting their fury over his new policies downgrading many felony charges, Your Content has learned.

Bragg was subjected to a tough grilling by CEOs in Manhattan on Friday.

He joined a meeting with business leaders from Partnership for New York City.

Bragg insisted that public safety was a top priority but stuck by his policies.

He has faced backlash over policies downgrading charges and avoiding jail time.

‘If I get hit in the head with a baseball bat, will you prosecute?’ one CEO asked.

Bragg on Thursday blamed poor ‘messaging’ for controversy over his policies,‘according to The Daily Advent.

