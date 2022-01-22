Saturday, January 22, 2022
    ‘If I get hit in the head with a baseball bat, will you prosecute?’: Manhattan CEOs grill woke new DA Alvin Bragg on his ‘progressive’ and lenient policies HOURS before cop was killed in Harlem
    By Your Content Staff
    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been subjected to a tough grilling from CEOs and business leaders venting their fury over his new policies downgrading many felony charges, Your Content has learned.

    Bragg was subjected to a tough grilling by CEOs in Manhattan on Friday.

    He joined a meeting with business leaders from Partnership for New York City.

    Bragg insisted that public safety was a top priority but stuck by his policies.

    He has faced backlash over policies downgrading charges and avoiding jail time.

    ‘If I get hit in the head with a baseball bat, will you prosecute?’ one CEO asked.

    Bragg on Thursday blamed poor ‘messaging’ for controversy over his policies,‘according to The Daily Advent.

