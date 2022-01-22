‘I’m not gonna let that be a weapon for people to use’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis REFUSES to reveal if he got COVID booster shot after Trump called his silence ‘gutless’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to answer whether or not he has received a COVID-19 booster shot during a press conference on Friday, after former President Donald Trump called politicians who don’t publicly disclose their booster shot status ‘gutless, Your Content has learned.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to answer whether or not he has received a COVID-19 booster shot during a press conference on Friday.

- Advertisement -

DeSantis’ refusal comes just weeks after former President Donald Trump called politicians who don’t publicly disclose their booster shot status ‘gutless’

‘That’s something that I think people should just make their own decisions on,’ DeSantis said.

‘I’m not gonna let that be a weapon for people to be able to use. I think it’s a private matter’ he added.

The Republican governor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last year.

- Advertisement -

DeSantis had previously dodged the same question last month, weeks before Trump’s comments earlier this month.

Trump and DeSantis are the two current front-runners for the GOP presidential candidacy in 2024,‘according to NBC6.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]