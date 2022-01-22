Saturday, January 22, 2022
    It's a girl! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter 12 weeks EARLY via surrogate after 'busy' couple had been wishing for a baby for 'quite some time'
    By Your Content Staff
    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became parents for the first time Sunday after welcoming a daughter 12 weeks early, Your Content has learned.

    Nick Jonas, 29, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Sunday, DailyMail.com can reveal.

    The couple’s first daughter arrived at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital where she’ll remain until she’s healthy enough to return to LA with her parents.

    A source close to the couple said the pair had been wanting to have a baby together for ‘quite sometime,’ but their busy schedules had gotten in the way.

    ‘Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it’s not getting any easier.

    The A-listers tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2018.

    Earlier this month Priyanka revealed children were definitely in their ‘future,‘according to MIRROR.

