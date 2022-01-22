Jobless Wisconsin man, 23, is convicted of killing and dismembering his parents after they discovered he was lying about being a police scuba diver and working for SpaceX

An unemployed Wisconsin man has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering his parents after they caught him lying about being a police scuba diver, Your Content has learned.

It took two hours Wednesday for a jury to convict Chandler Halderson, 23, of killing father Bart and mother Krista Halderson in the summer of 2021.

Chandler was also found guilty of providing false information on a kidnapping, as well as mutilating and hiding their corpses.

The 23-year-old now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison for first degree intentional homicide, as per state law.

Prosecutors say Halderson killed his parents July 1, 2021 after his father discovered he’d been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College.

His other lies included that he worked for American Family Insurance, aerospace company SpaceX and as a scuba diver,‘according to The Daily Advent.

