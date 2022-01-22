LAPD investigates Arnold Schwarzenegger car crash after woman is injured when the star rolls his GMC Yukon SUV over a Prius and then onto a Porsche Cayenne after lunch with his son and daughter

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles that involved four vehicles and left his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car, leaving one other driver with a head injury, Your Content has learned.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon as he was making a left turn.

Actor, 74, was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius in a head on crash.

Black Yukon SUV ended up on top of the Prius before partially rolling onto a white Porsche directly behind.

Schwarzenegger was said to be unhurt but the driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with injuries,‘according to The Daily Mail.

