Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    LAPD investigates Arnold Schwarzenegger car crash after woman is injured when the star rolls his GMC Yukon SUV over a Prius and then onto a Porsche Cayenne after lunch with his son and daughter
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles that involved four vehicles and left his enormous black SUV perched on top of another car, leaving one other driver with a head injury, Your Content has learned.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon as he was making a left turn.

    - Advertisement -

    Actor, 74, was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius in a head on crash.

    Black Yukon SUV ended up on top of the Prius before partially rolling onto a white Porsche directly behind.

    Schwarzenegger was said to be unhurt but the driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with injuries,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.