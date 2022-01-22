Mother, 24, is found bludgeoned to death in bath and daughter, 4, beaten unconscious 12 HOURS after 911 call: Boyfriend of friend who used victim as ‘fake cover story’ to go on night out is arrested for murder

A 24-year-old mother was found bludgeoned to death in her bathtub, and her daughter, 4, beaten unconscious in her bed nearly 12 hours after a 911 call was placed from her phone last Saturday and the boyfriend of a friend who used her as a fake ‘cover story’ so she could go on a night out has been arrested, Your Content has learned.

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found dead ‘in a bathtub submerged in water’ at her her home in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

Her 4-year-old daughter was found with severe head trauma. She remains in critical condition.

A 911 call was made from Hopkins’ phone at 6am where an operator said they could hear people arguing. Police would not confirm if they went to the home.

Hopkins was found dead and her daughter injured nearly 12 hours later only after her father called police for a welfare check.

Jose Escalante-Corchado, 28, was charged murder and assault after bloody footprints matching his cowboy boots traced him to the crime scene.

Police said that his girlfriend a friend of Hopkins’ had used the victim as a cover story the night before so that she could go out,‘according to Times News Network.

