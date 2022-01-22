Newsom finally starts clearing up his own mess: California governor picks up litter on LA railway where thieves have been ransacking packages from trains and admits ‘it looks like a Third World country!’

Woke California Governor Gavin Newsom likened the site of LA freight train package thefts to a shanty town during a photo-op Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Newsom is encouraging law enforcement and prosecutors to go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains.

The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash bags with crushed cardboard.

Last week TV news stations aired overhead video showing thousands of boxes strewn by thieves along a Union Pacific rail line northeast of downtown.

‘It looked like a third world country, these images, the drone images that were on the nightly news,’ Newsom told reporters.

The governor said his new budget proposal includes funds to expand the Organized Retail Theft Task Force created last year.

At least 280 arrests have been made in connection with the train thefts, the governor said,‘according to The Daily Mail.

