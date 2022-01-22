Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    Newsom finally starts clearing up his own mess: California governor picks up litter on LA railway where thieves have been ransacking packages from trains and admits ‘it looks like a Third World country!’
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Woke California Governor Gavin Newsom likened the site of LA freight train package thefts to a shanty town during a photo-op Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    Newsom is encouraging law enforcement and prosecutors to go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains.

    - Advertisement -

    The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash bags with crushed cardboard.

    Last week TV news stations aired overhead video showing thousands of boxes strewn by thieves along a Union Pacific rail line northeast of downtown.

    ‘It looked like a third world country, these images, the drone images that were on the nightly news,’ Newsom told reporters.

    The governor said his new budget proposal includes funds to expand the Organized Retail Theft Task Force created last year.

    - Advertisement -

    At least 280 arrests have been made in connection with the train thefts, the governor said,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.