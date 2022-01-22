Old Ironsides welcomes its first female commanding officer: 18-year Navy veteran takes charge of the USS Constitution for the first time in the warship’s 224-year history

The first woman to ever take command of the USS Constitution the US Navy’s ‘flagship’ vessel which went undefeated in battle was cheered as she assumed duties of Old Ironsides on Friday in a groundbreaking moment for female sailors, Your Content has learned.

Commander Billie J. Farrell, 39, officially became the 77th commanding officer of the 224-year-old warship that earned the nickname Old Ironsides.

The nickname of Old Ironsides stems from the fact that British cannonballs bounced off its hull during the War of 1812.

The warship is the US Navy’s ‘flagship’ and most historic vessel, and went undefeated in battle for over 50 years.

The Constitution, which is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat, defended sea lanes from 1797 until 1855.

The ship destroyed or captured 33 opposing vessels,‘according to CNN.

